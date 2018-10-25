Los Banos girls tennis sweeps WAC singles, doubles championships

The day started with Los Banos High’s Kierstyn Cotta winning the Western Athletic Conference singles championship.
Cotta defeated Cere’s Shania Evans 6-4, 6-1 to win the title at Beyer High in Modesto.
Los Banos’ double team of Trinity Meza and Sarah White then followed that up by winning the doubles championship. Meza and White teamed up to defeat Mountain House’s Saanvi Chilalkapati and Sana Patel 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 7-5.
Meza and White were seeded as the No. 4 team in the tournament. They upset the No. 1 seed from Beyer in the semifinals.
Cotta was the top seed in the singles tournament and only dropped three sets total in her first three matches on Monday, Oct. 22 to reach the finals on Wednesday, Oct. 24.
