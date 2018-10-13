Roundup: Golden Valley shuts out El Capitan. Merced’s Thompson scores three touchdowns.

The Golden Valley High defense recorded its third shutout of the season and Jaren Phillips scored three touchdowns as the Cougars defeated El Capitan 21-0 on Friday night at Veterans Stadium.
Phillips scored on touchdown runs of 13, 1 and 5 yards as he racked up 180 yards rushing to go over the 1,000-yard mark.
“We had a conversation about his running style,” Golden Valley coach Rick Martinez said. “He’s a slasher, power guy. We talked about him keeping his shoulders square to the line of scrimmage and getting through the hole quickly. It’s worked out for us and it’s come along with the development of the offensive line.”
Davon Johnson recorded five sacks and Zack Fernandez came up with a big first-half interception to stop a Gauchos’ drive.
“We just kept bringing the pressure,” Martinez said.
The Cougars improved to 6-2 on the season and 3-1 in the CCC. El Capitan dropped to 0-8 and 0-4 in the CCC.
“If you would have told us we would be 6-2 at this point at the beginning of the season we would have took it and took it twice on Sunday,” Martinez said. “I like the growth and development we’ve seen. We want to continue to grow up and mature.”
Merced 37, Patterson 6 in Patterson – Desmond Thompson scored three touchdowns as the Bears remained unbeaten on the season and 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the CCC.
Thompson scored on runs of 1, 21, and 12 yards.
Quarterback Junior Garcia connected on touchdown passes of 34 and 9 yards with Xavier Stewart as Merced built a 17-6 lead at the half.
Buhach Colony 34, Central Valley 12 in Atwater – The Thunder rebounded from last week’s 55-14 loss to Merced with a win over the Hawks. The win improves Buhach Colony’s record to 6-2 overall and 3-1 in the CCC.
Youlas Dickson rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries for the Thunder. Trey Paster and Joshua Goodman added touchdowns on the ground and Anthony Berry scored on a 60-yard pass from Brandon Ruiz.
The Thunder travel to Golden Valley next week.
Los Banos 47, Ceres 14 in Ceres – Justin Incaprera rushed for 232 yards and four touchdowns on just 14 carries as the Tiger improved to 5-3 overall and 4-1 in the Western Athletic Conference.
Tigers receiver Lance Shelly hauled in eight receptions for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Dasani Tate completed 16 of 20 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns.
Livingston 43, Riverbank 0 in Livingston – Tyler Garcia, Adam Madrid and Celso Sanchez all scored rushing touchdowns to lead the Wolves attack. Quarterback Rocklin Baptista also tossed two touchdowns as the Wolves improved to 2-6 overall and 1-3 in the Trans-Valley League.
Le Grand 7, Gustine 6 in Le Grand – Ivan Perez scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak and Alfredo Moreno kicked the extra point with 7 minutes left in the game to lift the Bulldogs (3-5 overall, 2-3 Southern League) to a victory over the Reds.
Le Grand running back Tony Garcia rushed for 226 yards on 42 carries.
Ripon Christian 49, Mariposa 7 in Ripon – Cade Alger completed 13 of 16 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns to help the Knights remain unbeaten at 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the SL.
Denair 36, Delhi 6 in Denair – Hunter Musgrave scored on touchdown runs of 29 and 88 yards on the Coyotes’ first two posseession as Denair rolled to a win over the Hawks (0-8, 0-5 SL).
Chowchilla 45, Yosemite 14 in Chowchilla – Jordan Hornbeak rushed for 214 yards and two touchdowns on just 11 carries as the Tribe improved to 7-2 overall and 3-0 in the North Sequoia League.
Chowchilla quarterback Cody Woolsey added 137 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Other local score:
Firebaugh 22, Dos Palos 21
