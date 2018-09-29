Quarterback Marcus Ordunez throws a pass during football practice at Pacheco High School in Los Banos, Calif., on Thursday, July 26, 2018. Ordunez acccounted four touchdowns against Lathrop and was voted by the fans as the Merced Sun-Star Football Player of the Week for the Sept. 21 games.
Sports

And the Merced Sun-Star Football Player of the Week is...?

By Shawn Jansen

September 29, 2018 10:29 AM

All the votes are counted and the fans have spoken. The winner of the Merced Sun-Star Football Player of the Week poll for the games on Sept. 21 is Pacheco senior Marcus Ordunez.

Ordunez accounted for four touchdowns in the Panthers’ 49-12 win over Lathrop. The senior quarterback passed 171 yards and two touchdowns and added 87 yards on the ground and two scores.

The Pacheco faithful hit the poll hard, accumulating 25,660 votes. Ordunez collected 46 percent of the total 56,306 total votes.

AK Pacheco Football Preview 7.JPG
Quarterback Marcus Ordunez throws a pass during football practice at Pacheco High School in Los Banos, Calif., on Thursday, July 26, 2018. Ordunez acccounted four touchdowns against Lathrop and was voted by the fans as the Merced Sun-Star Football Player of the Week for the Sept. 21 games.
Dos Palos made a strong push for senior Ronald Johnson, who rushed for 265 yards and three touchdowns in the Broncos’ win over McLane. Johnson collected 17,826 votes, which was 32 percent of the votes.

The other nominees were Los Banos’ Izaiah Flores, Gustine’s Hector Esquivez and Chowchilla’s Jordan Hornbeak.

