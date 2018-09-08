Roundup: Falcons win on late Deleon touchdown against Pacheco. GV, Buhach Colony both win.

The Atwater High football team made the big drive when it needed it.
Trailing by three points with 1 minutes and 20 seconds left, the Falcons drove 55 yards as quarterback Isaiah Deleon scored on a 1-yard run to give Atwater the lead. A two-point conversion provided the final difference as the Falcons (3-1) defeated Pacheco 47-42 in a thriller on Friday night at Pacheco’s Veterans Stadium.
“We’re still trying to figure it out,” said Atwater coach Seneca Ybarra. “The kids are starting to believe. We’re learning how to play hard for four quarters.”
Pacheco quarterback Marcus Ordunez scored four rushing touchdowns, including a go-ahead score with about 8 minute left that gave the Panthers (2-1) a 34-33 lead.
Deleon accounted for six touchdowns for the second straight week as he was a threat on the ground and through the air.
Charles Jackson also delivered an 88-yard touchdown run and a touchdown catch that gave the Falcons a 39-34 lead in the fourth quarter.
“Our guys showed resiliency tonight,” Ybarra said. “We were still in there after throwing an interception and a fumble. We gave Pacheco a short porch and they cashed in three times.”
The Panthers had their own mistakes to overcome.
“A lot of it can be traced back to a bad week of practice,” Pacheco coach David Snapp said. “We have to realize we can’t just flip on a switch when we want. Atwater is a good football team on the rise. They’ve got some really good players.
“I think we had 20 penalties. That’s just unacceptable. You’re not going to beat good teams when that happens.”
Golden Valley 25, Livingston 0 in Livingston – Zack Fernandez returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and Jaren Phillips scored two rushing touchdowns as the Cougars improved to 3-1.
The Wolves dropped to 1-3 this season.
Buhach Colony 49, Weston Ranch 10 in Atwater – The Thunder improved to 3-1 this season as they jumped out to a 42-10 lead at the half. Youlas Dickson turned to two big plays with an 60-yard interception return for a touchdown and an 80-yard touchdown run on a sweep.
Modesto Christian 47, El Capitan 8 in Salida – Four games in, all is perfect with Modesto Christian.
The Crusaders rushed for six touchdowns against winless El Capitan (0-4). Isaac Schinmann and Patrick Garcia each rushed for two touchdowns.
Schinmann scored on a two 1-yard runs, Garcia scored on runs of 1 and 18 yards. Dillon Johnson hauled in a 9-yard TD pass from Hayden Sauser and Jose Hernandez scored from 5 yards out as MC lead 40-0 at halftime.
Hilmar 39, Sonora 20 in Hilmar – Isaac Sharp had touchdown runs of 78 and 83 yards as he finished with 222 yards on 13 carries to help the Yellowjackets improve to 4-0. Sharp also caught three passes for 98 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown pass from Bryan Teixeira.
Teixeira threw two touchdowns and rushed for 131 yards and another score on 12 carries.
Linden 27, Le Grand 20 in Linden – Bulldogs running back Tony Garcia finished with 308 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 42 carries, but it wasn’t enough against the Lions (2-2).
Garcia had touchdown runs of 2 and 48 yards.
Linden quarterback Kage Camper connected with Tyler Rathjen for three touchdowns to lead the Lions offense. Rathjen scored on a receptions of 75, 65 and 10 yards. Camper threw four touchdowns.
Denair 56, Stone Ridge Christian 28 in Denair – The Coyotes outscored the Knights (2-2) 35 to 7 in the second to win going away.
Gustine 29, Morro Bay 0 in Morro Bay – Hector Esquivaez and Brandon Garbez both scored first-half touchdowns to give the Reds (2-1) a 13-0 lead at the half and Gustine went on to shutout the Pirates (0-3).
Other scores:
Yosemite 26, Mariposa 12
Central Valley Christian 48, Chowchilla 0
Shawn Jansen
