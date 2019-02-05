Letter to the Editor, Feb. 8, 2019 | Hold Congress accountable! It’s easy

Pick an issue, then work for a fix
Each new year is a chance to start fresh and prioritize what’s most important to us. For me, that means fighting to end poverty and injustice. It means holding my member of Congress (Jim Costa) accountable for the policies that impact millions of people here and around the world. And it’s easier than you think.
First, learn more about the issues you care about. Write letters, make some calls and attend a town-hall meeting. Then get in touch with your representative.
Believe it or not, this approach works. I work with a group called results.org because I care about ending poverty. You can be an advocate for any issue once you learn the basics. This new year, I hope more people will get involved and make their voices heard. Isn’t that what democracy is all about?
Scott Coahran, Los Banos
