Letter to the Editor | Friday, Dec. 21, 2018

Honored, thankful for re-election
I thank God first and foremost for my re-election. I thank my campaign managers and I thank my wing man Jose Leal, who went above and beyond to make this possible. I thank my family, my spiritual kids, my constituents, for believing in me. It was a tough campaign.
I also thank my opponent Geneva Brett, for whom I have a lot of respect, for bringing out the best in me. I wish her the best in future endeavors.
I don’t take this position lightly, and my hope is that others stepping up in the future will do it with the best intentions. This is about being and providing the best for our children. It is an honor to be able to sit on this board to make a difference alongside the other governance team board members.
I promise to work hard and continue to persistently push this district to be safe, fiscally responsible, transparent and accountable to our community – especially to the parents and children in our district. Under the leadership of superintendent Mark Marshall, let us all continue to march forward to make Los Banos Unified a model school district for others to follow. We can do this because we have the heart, passion, talent, including some of the best teachers and administrators in the county. Blessings to all, and once again, thank you.
Raymond R. Martinez,
Los Banos
