Letter to the Editor | Nov. 16, 2018

Too many people in our world
Now that the election is over, and after having read tons of material on the propositions, I suddenly realized that a proposition for free contraceptives would have taken care of all the need for asking for more money. Everywhere I look, including TV with its endless coverage of the caravan from Central America, there are hordes of children – even children having children. The money needed to care for them will make our country and other countries much poorer. I am glad I am at an age that when this problem comes to the destruction of ours and other “normal” countries I will be somewhere else.
Someone out there, please look at what this population explosion will do! Here in Los Banos, with all the new construction, where is the water going to come from? This is the biggest problem in the Valley. These new homes should be built with restrictions on landscaping and occupancy – as if this will ever happen.
Bottom line: We must start worrying about overpopulation in Los Banos and across the world.
Carmelo Spada, Los Banos
