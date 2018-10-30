Letters to the Editor | Friday, Nov. 2, 2018

Give Villalta a fifth term as mayor
We are fortunate to have Mike Villalta as mayor of Los Banos. Mike Villalta has accomplished more for the people of Los Banos than any other mayor in memory. His support for law enforcement began early in his first term, when he made it a priority to fill the vacancies on our police force. That steadfast support for our police force has remained constant through his ensuing four terms.
Mike has been effective in keeping our tax money here in Los Banos, where it has gone toward addressing our local issues. It would be very much in our best interests to re-elect Mayor Mike Villalta on Nov. 6th to a fifth term.
Thomas Higby, Los Banos
Mike Villalta helps keep city safe
We are fortunate to have Mike Villalta as mayor of Los Banos. Mike has accomplished more for the people of Los Banos than any other mayor in memory. His support of law enforcement began early in his first term when he made it a priority to fill vacancies on our police force. That support has remained constant through Mike’s ensuing four terms.
In addition, Mike has been an effective voice for keeping our tax money in Los Banos, where it has gone toward addressing local issues. It would be very much in our best interest to re-elect Mike Villalta as mayor on Nov. 6 to a fifth term.
Ann Ahmadi, Merced
Comments