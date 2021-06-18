Los Banos Recreation returning with many programs and activities

The City of Los Banos is thrilled to welcome back activities and programs for the community to celebrate and enjoy this summer. Merced

After a year on pause the Los Banos Parks and Recreation is eager to return to programming and activities.

With the State’s June 15th re-opening, daily activities such as Open Gym basketball, BINGO and special interest classes will be returning to the Community Center.

Recreation is also offering registration for activities such as Indoor Youth Soccer, Fall Outdoor Youth Soccer and a 3-on-3 Youth Basketball Tournament.

As the Parks and Rec Division staffing increases this summer, more programs will be available. A 4-H Interactive Youth group is planned for the fall, as well as a Youth Volleyball League and the return of the Pulse Teen Group at the Community Center.

Recreation will also return with fun community events. The first recreation event will be a free Movie Night at College Greens Park on August 7. The movie will begin at dusk, but the community is invited to attend the event early to assist with a volunteer painting project of the basketball court.

In September we are excited to bring back our Salute to Seniors event on September 24 at the Community Center. We are very excited for the return of this event, and our theme this year is “Senior Strong” in recognition of our seniors.

This fall we will be hosting a Dog Park Ribbon Cutting event and Fall “Party in the Park” on October 23rd at the AG Sports Complex on Mercey Springs Road. This event will include the chance to play fun games, paint a pumpkin and try to complete our spooky maze.

Recreation is not alone in moving forward. The Los Banos Parks Division has many exciting upcoming projects. Parks will complete the shade sail this month at Vineyard Basin B Park and recently opened a brand-new playground at City Park.

New playgrounds at Little Page Park, Davis Park and Catholic Park are planned for next year. Additional projects planned for next year include updated lighting at Veterans Memorial Park, additional trees along the Canal Trail, the overlay of asphalt along the Rail Trail, improved landscape at Ranchwood Park and a shade sail at Verona Basin Park.

Parks and Recreation needs your support! Please consider completing our Community Tree Survey as part of the Urban Forest Management Plan. The survey is available at LosBanos.org on the Parks and Recreation Page until July 9th. The survey and Plan will help to guide tree care and planning in our community over the next 50 years.

We also invite the public to attend a community Blood Drive at the Community Center from 12:00-6:00pm on July 29th.

Parks and Recreation is ready to move forward to improve the quality of life in Los Banos. We hope all Los Banos residents are ready to move forward with us!