Ingram-Thurston: Where have all the daffodils gone? 

Where have all the daffodils gone?

Long time passing. This is not just a Peter, Paul and Mary play on words. It’s my own grieving for so many traditions that Los Banos seems to have lost since I moved here 30 years ago.

While the population was only 14,000 then, and its exploded over the past decades, somehow now we have less. I am giving us all a pass on this time of COVID, but when we come “back” from it I would hope we would consider using President Biden’s line “to build back better.”

The first time I walked our precious downtown I was enchanted. Every shop was filled with one temptation after another and I was greeted with such warmth. After eating at my favorite place (our local drug store fountain), I was always eager to hit the streets shopping.

Our downtown has dwindled now and needs both city and resident support. Fixing our downtown would be like fixing our heart. A heart and active caring hands are what it takes to make a thriving, caring community.

The first week I moved here a knock on the door surprised me. I was greeted by the vivacious Rhoda Garcia, who introduced herself to me as the Welcome Wagon Lady.

Rhoda presented me with a plethora of goodies and information. I received coupons for various stores that made me want to go visit them. I got lists of services available in town, from funeral homes to gardeners.

I got a copy of the Enterprise with a nice note asking me to subscribe. I got lists of churches, public services and local service clubs. Not only did I feel welcome, it got me shopping, reaching out to a church and joining clubs.

Rhoda introduced me to one of the most active groups in Los Banos then — our chapter of the American Heart Association. I loved attending their informative and lively meetings, as I covered them for The Enterprise and later served on their Board.

They helped to provide awareness of heart disease and stroke, as well as making themselves available to talk to those touched by heart disease.

One of the true joys of that group was an amazing lady with a huge heart; Dorothy Mallone, who took me under her wing.

Later we began participating in the national American Heart Association Heart Walk, and over the years we raised a lot of money for research and services. Where did that organization go?

Ah, to the daffodil.

One day another knock came to my door. This time it was a petite bundle of energy holding a vase filled with lovely daffodils. Marilyn Silva was delivering a vase sent to me as a representative of the American Cancer Society.

That day I made another friend who makes me smile every time I see her. Eventually I joined that group too and I became an active member, working with a special group of volunteers who, having had breast cancer themselves, worked closely with women newly diagnosed.

Donna Morris and Cheryl Bertao should don wings for all the people they supported going through breast cancer. We decided to participate in the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, which used to be held on Loftin Field.

It was a 24-hour event where someone from each team had to have a member walking at all times. The year I chaired we had 22 teams and raised almost $70,000.

All food for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and breakfast again was donated and prepared by volunteers. One woman came through time after time in the kitchen, Debi Latu.. We lost Debi a few years back but the stars got a bit brighter.

The Walk has gotten smaller and smaller. And what about Daffodil Days, the informative meetings and outreach? We used to have a Newcomers Group, started by a few women who moved here from the Bay Area.

They called me and I went to do a story on them for The Enterprise. Eventually that group faded away, but it was a great idea.

We had the mayor, fire chief, police chief and presidents of many service clubs with handouts of information on local events..

As large as we are now, with so many people moving here there could be various clubs all over.

Most people have at least heard about Valley Children’s Hospital. Too many have had to have their children go there. It is an amazing facility we are blessed to have in our valley. Back then we had an active service group for raising funds called La Caridad. Their annual fundraiser was sensational and the group kept Los Banos in the know.

It was our incredible June Erreca who first took me to Soroptimist, an amazing group that has touched many lives. I had the honor of being its president twice.

Sadly this group has also gotten smaller and that limits how much good we can do. Our shining star, Sherry Pearson, believes better days are ahead and as a member myself, I hope so.

Every organization I know has felt the effect of dwindling numbers and thus have not made the impact they should be making, especially organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, Kiwanis and Lions.

The Lions lost Ray Hammersly not long ago and he was the heart of our group. There is also the Arts Council, which Collen Menfee did so much for. That board has provided us such wonderful entertainment over the years.

We have Rotary, who strives and does the service of a group ten times its size, but sadly they too have numbers dwindling. We have the Friends of the Library that John Spevak has done so much for; it needs more members to do more.

Our hospital Guild, New Bethany ‘s Guild, the Elks, and the Salvation Army, these and more are suffering from a shortage of volunteers, and that affects us on many unseen levels.

It is hard for me to not go on and on. Sponsored events give us all days to look forward to. Memories to cherish. There are so many organizations we have lost or are in danger of losing.

Many of us feel like we have had way too much down time since COVID. In our “back,” future doors will open once again and life will give us a fresh opportunity.

When that happens please consider expanding your world and serving your community as a volunteer or applying for a city committee.

I have been on the Measure P committee for over 15 years and I’ve learned so much. I really enjoyed the time I spent on Parks and Recreation as well,There are just endless possibilities.

Look around, find a need, form a group of your own.

Over 25 years ago Eilleen Sorensen and I saw the need for a Alzheimer Support group which thrived until COVID. We will return. If we all step up and do our part daffodils will be bursting out all over and Los Banos will get its groove back.