Spevak: A guy who doesn’t like cats eulogizes one

John Spevak

I’m not a cat lover — but, as it turned out, I was fond of Skyy, the outdoor cat who lived with my wife Sandy and me for 18 years. Skyy lived with us from the day after he was born until the day he died a few months ago.

As a guy who tends to avoid cats whenever possible, I never thought I’d be writing a eulogy for one, but here I am, eulogizing Skyy. He deserves the praise--for surviving so long outside the three homes Sandy and I have lived in.

I have to give that cat credit. He was a survivor. He lived outdoors — in our backyards and garages —all 18 years of his life. He was strong and healthy; we never had to take him to see a veterinarian, other than for neutering.

From my perspective Skyy led a good life. Eighteen years is a long life for a cat (old enough to vote, if cats could vote); 18 years, according to one feline website, is equivalent to 88 human years.

Skyy was active until he died. In his last year he was a little slower than he used to be but still active enough to prowl around our backyard, ignore our two small dogs when they barked at him and sneak into the house whenever we left the door open.

Once having snuck inside, Skyy didn’t try to hide; he simply waited for me to pick him up and take him outside again. It was a kind of game to him. He knew he wasn’t meant to be indoors.

Sandy and I decided early on Skyy had to be an outdoor cat because severe cat allergies run in Sandy’s family, and I think Skyy understood that.

He got along nicely outdoors simply with water, dry cat food and an occasional treat. He was fine outside until it got chilly, and then he was wise enough to settle into a small garage bed I made up for him, a cardboard box filled with old flannel shirts.

Last October Sandy bought Skyy a little flannel cat house, a small enclosure with a soft, fluffy bed for a floor. And one late November evening Sky decided he had lived long enough. He walked into that soft cat house for the first time, curled up, drifted off and expired. I discovered him the next morning, calm and lifeless. He left behind two puzzled dogs and two sad humans.

Sandy and I didn’t intend to have a cat 18 years ago. But one day, when we were living on Granada Circle, a very pregnant cat, uninvited, made her home in our backyard. Sandy took a liking to the mother cat and named it Stoli, after the vodka.

When Stoli was ready to give birth, she disappeared. She was found two doors away in the crawl space under the house of my neighbors, the Duni family. I tried to retrieve her but the path to her was too narrow. Fortunately, one of the Duni granddaughters, thin as a rail, was able to accomplish this trick.

Back at our home, Sandy called various friends to see if they wanted any of the kittens from the litter. But she set aside the kitty she called Skyy (named after another vodka). When we moved from Granada Circle to Sandhill Crane Drive, we took Stoli and Skyy with us. One day Stoli disappeared (we think she was stolen), but Skyy stayed.

We’re not sure what breed Skyy was; he might have been a Birman. I have to admit he was a beautiful kitten, light gray with streaks of white and blue eyes. He grew into a handsome, sleek and agile cat.

Skyy was also smart. He was a lover, not a fighter. When other cats would come into our yard, Skyy knew just where to hide. When our house was the home to our grandson Kevin’s well-trained pit bull, Sky was smart enough not to annoy the big dog in the backyard.

Skyy was talented, too. He was especially good at catching mice, lizards and an occasional bird—often leaving the carcasses on our door mat as proof of his efficiency. He was an independent cat, as most cats are. He did not like to be petted, but he did like to rub up against a leg.

There was a time, after we put our house on Sandhill Crane Drive up for sale, when Skyy led an extremely independent life. We let Sky stay outside at the empty house and in the garage, visited him every other day and made sure he always had enough food and water.

When we couldn’t visit Skyy, my neighbor Art was kind enough to make sure the cat had enough food and water. Skyy became attached to Art, especially at feeding time (though Art wasn’t that attached to Skyy).

When we finally brought the cat to our new home, he adapted well and before long was roaming about, but staying within, our backyard.

Last summer, as Sandy and I sat outside in the evenings watching the moon and stars in the sky, Skyy would jump up into our laps and say hello—briefly, before he jumped down again.

I doubt there is a cat heaven, but if there is, Skyy belongs there. Seldom did a cat ask for so little and give back so much, in his own sleek and sly way.

In memoriam: Los Banos lost a memorable teacher, coach and good guy when Jim Clarke passed away last month. Jim was a teacher and coach for almost a half-century in Los Banos. He will be missed.