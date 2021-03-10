California must live up to Newsom’s promises of COVID vaccine equity. Here’s a way

The pandemic has taken a devastating toll on California’s communities of color, and so far the state is failing to vaccinate enough Black and brown people despite lofty promises of equity.

Gov. Gavin Newsom emphasized equitable vaccine distribution as “the fastest way through the pandemic” in Tuesday’s State of the State address. His optimistic tone came days after the latest whiplash, when his administration directed doses to hard-hit communities while also easing pandemic restrictions.

“We don’t just talk about vaccine equity,” Newsom said from Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles. “We designed our entire system around it.”

The state claims it will target 40% of doses to residents in California’s most disadvantaged neighborhoods. But Newsom’s administration and insurance giant Blue Shield, which is now managing vaccinations, have not provided specifics on how they intend to fulfill this promise. None of California’s 58 counties have even signed contracts with the company.

Opinion

Under the “Healthy Places Index” used by state health officials to administer vaccines more equitably, just 18% of the roughly 10.6 million doses have so far gone to the index’s lowest quartile. Meanwhile, the healthiest communities received 31%. Equitable distribution would ensure no population gets greater access than any other.

California has ramped up vaccination efforts in low-income communities through pop-up clinics at hubs like churches, worksites and schools. But after a Del Paso Heights vaccination clinic was nearly shut down last week, can underserved neighborhoods rely on these government-led initiatives?

Many at-risk residents don’t necessarily speak English, lack reliable transportation and some still aren’t getting critical information about the pandemic — one year after it started. Yet the trusted medical professionals at California’s 1,400 community health centers — who serve about 7 million people statewide — are still not receiving enough doses, despite being uniquely positioned to reach the populations this latest vaccine shift is meant to help.

“It’s a matter of coordinating everything,” said Dr. Hakeem O. Adeniyi, Jr., medical director of the Sacramento Native American Health Center. “I know the state is under a lot of pressure and each county is individually. I’d like to see more cohesion to ensure these communities are taken care of.”

This ready, fire, aim approach by Newsom’s administration has created an environment where the wealthy and those with resources get vaccinated first, even when it’s not their turn. Some are cutting the line, prompting Sacramento health departments to issue warnings, and others are stealing access codes intended for disadvantaged areas.

Black and Latino residents together account for 59% of COVID-19 cases, but roughly 20% of the state’s vaccinations, according to the latest data. White residents, on the other hand, represent 20% of the infections but over 32% of vaccine recipients statewide.

In Sacramento County, the disparities are worse. Black and Latino residents account for roughly 18% of the more than 322,000 total doses given out, despite making up nearly 35% of the population and about 40% of cases. A staggering 60% of vaccines have so far gone to white residents, who account for 44% of the population and 41% of infections. County officials said racial groups are underrepresented because demographic data was lacking for frontline workers who received the very first doses.

Still, the data makes it clear that it’s easier for public officials to pay lip service to equity than to actually create it.

The gulf between the state’s vaccine aspirations and the realities in California’s communities of color has grave consequences. Thousands of people continue to test positive and hundreds continue to die every week.

Passing the buck to the private sector, which has historically ignored Black and Latino communities, does not inspire hope for the populations that have suffered the greatest losses over the last year. The Newsom administration must strengthen ties with community health centers and the professionals in hard-hit communities who know more than anyone about achieving equity in health.