Los Banos takes ‘New Directions’ to help its homeless population improve their lives

Merced County’s Human Service Agency’s office in Los Banos, near J. C. Penney’s. It will house a worker from New Directions, the new one-stop agency to help the homeless. Special to the Enterprise

Although the number of homeless persons in Los Banos is decreasing, the challenge of working with people living on the streets and sidewalks and in parks Is still significant.

New ways of meeting that challenge, however, are being developed in Merced County and the city, most notably in a service being provided for the homeless called the New Directions Outreach Center. Under the supervision of the Merced County Continuum of Care in conjunction with county’s Human Service Agency and a nonprofit program called Turning Point, New Directions is now a single point of contact for homeless persons seeking help.

The New Directions Outreach Center is located in Merced, but it will soon be assigning a full-time worker to the Los Banos office of the Merced County HSA, in a building near J. C. Penny on Pacheco Boulevard.

New Directions will be the next step in an ongoing process for Los Banos and Merced County to provide a systematic approach of helping the homeless.

The person who has worked most with the homeless in Los Banos for the past 20 years, pastor Steve Hammond of Bethel Community Church, is pleased that the new service is coming on board. “In the past homeless persons or anyone trying to help the homeless have often had to go from one agency to another,” Hammond said. “Now they just need to call one phone number — 209.726.2700 — to get the help they need.

“In many ways Merced County is ahead of the state in dealing with the homeless,” Hammond said. “In Los Banos, for example, five years ago the number of homeless was 88. Today it’s 45.” One of the main reasons for this is the development five years ago of the Merced County Continuum of Care, which brings together government and faith-based representatives to work collaboratively in dealing with the homeless.

Hammond realizes that working with the homeless still has its challenges. “There are four kinds of homeless persons,” he said. “Those addicted to drugs, those addicted to alcohol, persons with mental health problems and those who simply don’t have anywhere to live. We can help the first three types only when they realize they need help. For the last group, New Directions can provide meaningful help now.”

A call to New Directions will start the ball rolling. A person answering the phone can talk with homeless persons and determine what help they need, beginning with determining what programs and services they are eligible for. This can lead to finding temporary shelter and eventually helping them find a permanent, affordable place to live and providing support in living on their own.

“One of the biggest problems right now in Los Banos and Merced County is the lack of affordable housing,” Hammond said. “Sometimes we have to wait months before an affordable place is available.”

Despite all these developments, Hammond admits that dealing with the homeless is still a challenge. “We hear so much about the homeless problem in the media that it affects the way we see things in our local community,” he said. “And the homeless persons we have in Los Banos create obvious problems with tents and shopping carts and plastic bags on sidewalks and in parks.

“We try our best to help the persons on the street,” Hammond said. “For example, there is always food available, in the forms of bags of food which our church and other organizations provide whenever a person needs them.” In Los Banos, besides the Bethel Community Church, other organizations providing food include the Salvation Army, Manna Ministries, Feed the Need and other churches.

“But food is only one part of the solution,” Hammond says. “We need to keep working with the homeless so they can leave the streets and find a permanent place to live. In many cases that’s not easy, because addiction and mental health problems keep people from wanting to be helped. They have to come to the realization they need help on their own. We can’t make them.”

At the same time Hammond believes in some tough love mixed into solutions. “The easier we make it for people to live on the streets, the more people will live there and for longer periods of time.” For one thing he recommends people never give money to homeless persons because more than likely they will use it for drugs or alcohol. Instead, he recommends, give them the phone number of New Directions.

Hammond also is concerned about the number of people who are not homeless but who are in need. “According to recent statistics,” he said, “more than 12,000 persons in Los Banos are living below the federally established poverty line, including people earning low wages. In the past few years Bethel Church and other churches and organizations have helped 80% of them, almost 10,000 people.”

“I couldn’t do this alone,” Hammond said. “The good Lord has blessed me with many good people in my life, who like me are trying to do our best to do the Lord’s work, to help everyone, especially those most in need.”