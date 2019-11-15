Ask not for whom the road tolls, as it tolls for thee

A Southern California freeway with the toll-road lane. citizensjournal.us

As residents of central California, we can be grateful we are not exposed to toll roads. So many other places, like Texas, are filled with these pay-to-drive roads. Most roads in California, including the northern and southern parts of the state, don’t require tolls.

There are, however, several notable California exceptions. In Southern California five toll roads have been built in the last quarter-century, including four in Orange County and one in the San Diego area.

Unfortunately, I had the misfortune to drive on some of those roads recently. Not only was I annoyed having to pay to use them, but I also endured the further irritation of dealing with the toll road bureaucracy long after I returned to Los Banos.

Various circumstances caused me to drive on two Southern California roads: twice on Highway 73 between San Juan Capistrano and Costa Mesa and once on Highway 125 south of San Diego. In all three cases I eventually had to have long conversations with call centers to straighten out financial issues which collectively could have cost me well over $100.

All things being equal, I’d prefer not to drive on a toll road. That is possible, even in Southern California, if you’re willing to deal with heavy, slow traffic on freeways. (I like that term—FREEways; that’s what California has been long known for, even before the interstate system, highways that are free.)

Once in Southern California, when I was driving home, my Google map told me I should take Route 73, which I did, only to find later it was a toll road. I had no choice but to pay up.

However, I wasn’t worried. I happened to be driving a rental car, and I knew from my previous experience with rented cars in Texas that a rental car company would pay the toll and then bill my credit card.

You can imagine my surprise when I later received in the mail two letters, each saying I owed big bucks. The toll road said I owed the toll and a late fee of $25. The rental car company said I owed it an inconvenience fee of another $25 for having the toll road bother it.

I immediately called the rental car company. “What the heck is going on?” I politely but firmly inquired. I was told, that yes, this company, which rents cars all over this country, pays the toll in every state — except California, where toll roads don’t allow it, making the customer responsible for paying.

I was furious. Why didn’t anyone tell me? Eventually, the guy at the call center waived the car company’s fee.

But I also had to call the toll road to fight its late fee. “Ma’am,” I said after I had explained the issue, “I’d be glad to pay the toll, but I don’t think it’s fair for me to pay the late fee.

“And by the way, why isn’t your toll road like those in all the other states, that allows rental car companies to pay tolls?” The lady at the call center waived the late fee without answering my question.

You would have thought that cured me of driving on Highway 73. But, on another drive, when I was traveling from Chula Vista to Los Banos, my Google map told me the freeways were jammed because of heavy traffic and accidents.

In this case took I route 73 voluntarily. Since there are no collection points on that road, I knew I’d have to go online when I got home and pay then.

Unfortunately, I forgot. Whereupon, two weeks later I was notified I needed to pay the $6.50 toll plus an attempted “evasion fee” of $40. Upon appealing to a call center, the evasion fee was dropped because it was my first serious offense, but next time, I was warned, I’d have to pay if I evade.

My third toll encounter was the strangest. Traveling from San Diego to Chula Vista on the last leg of a seven-hour drive, I again intentionally took a toll road, Highway 125, to avoid stop-and-go traffic. This toll road does have collection points, so I paid my $5 toll with a credit card and merrily drove on.

A week later I got a letter in the mail from Highway 125 saying I owed $5 plus a $40 evasion fee. “What’s going on?” I asked the call center lady, not so politely.

With some checking she found the problem. After I paid, I delayed, taking more than 30 seconds to drive through the check point, whereupon the camera took a second photo of my license plate, prompting the bill. The lady quickly waived the fee.

Three toll road excursions followed by four irritating letters and many maddening minutes on long telephone holds to get problems resolved.

I hope, dear reader, my experiences may be a warning to you. Drive California toll roads at your own risk, not a risk to your driving safety, but later (when you receive notices and make appeal calls), to your blood pressure and mental health.