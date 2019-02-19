Love our library? Now is your chance to show it

It’s been more than five years since the Friends of the Los Banos Library had a formal membership drive. So this is a great opportunity to become involved in an important community institution.
Our organization supports the needs of our library through fundraisers, grants and corporate sponsorships. Now we feel the need to build our membership list and identify the people on whom we can depend.
Our goal is to enroll more than 100 new members this year, while also encouraging current members to renew their memberships. Our membership fees are low, just $10 for an individual, $15 for a family and $25 for a contributing business. Not only do we want to increase the funds available to improve our library, but also to increase the number of people who show they care about it.
What do we do for the library?
Over the past 10 years, the Friends have purchased new tables, chairs and shelving for the children’s section; we provided new furniture and computer desks in the adult section. We have added to the collections of new books and classics, purchased magazine subscriptions, DVDs, audio books and a new digital projector and screen. And one of our foremost priorities is helping to maintain and upgrade the building inside and out.
In the past, Friends have been able to support programs for adults, teens and children, such as the weekly Wee Wigglers story time reading and literacy tutoring. The Friends helped the recently created Veterans Service Center in the library, as well.
This year’s projects include new carpeting and shelves, sensory play games for younger children and future technological advances.
All donations made to the Friends of the Los Banos Library are used exclusively for the Los Banos Branch of the Merced County Library, so local contributions stay local in our home town.
Becoming or a member is easy. You’ll see our campaign in lots of places around town, but it’s easies to do it online. Go to the Friends Facebook page or website, download the form and fill it out and return it to P.O. Box 2343, Los Banos, Calif. 93635. Or just send a check in an envelope with a short note. (Make checks payable to: Friends of the Los Banos Library.)
The Friends of the Los Banos Library is a 501(C3) non-profit organization, so your contribution is entirely tax deductible. Visit us at 1312 S. 7th Street, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Friends-of-the-Los-Banos-Library, go to our website, www.friendsofthelosbanoslibrary.org, or reach us at 209 826-5254.
Stop by your local library to check out its benefits and look in on our website to see how you can help. You’ll see this is an organization worth your support.
