Voice of the bulldogs sounds a lot like Los Banos

With the start of Fresno State’s football season less than a month away, it won’t be long before we’ll be able to listen once again to one of the best radio play-by-play announcers in America, Paul Loeffler.
I admit some bias. Paul grew up in Los Banos, and I know his family. But I believe my evaluation of his talent is objective and based on experience.
I grew up with radio (in the Chicago area), even before there was television. From seven decades of listening, I consider the sound of a smooth, eloquent radio voice radiating personality and warmth one of life’s pleasures. A good radio voice describing a sporting event provides cheer and comfort and even friendship while I drive, tackle chores or just kick back. Paul has such a voice.
Paul’s smoothness is no facade. He’s bright and articulate and makes a natural and genuine connection to listeners. Anyone who talks with him in person understands this.
This engaging personality can be traced to Paul’s family’s roots. His mom and dad, Linda and Bobby, are two of the kindest persons I’ve encountered. His paternal grandparents, Dr. Bob and Betty Loeffler, delighted me with their conversations. His uncle and aunt, Dr. Harry and Terry Loeffler, were two of my closest friends. They all lived in Los Banos, once upon a time.
Even if I didn’t know his family, I’d still have the same appreciation of Paul as a broadcaster. It might seem hyperbole, but I think he is one of the best in the entire United States. I can back up that statement.
For one, Paul is the voice of Fresno State sports, broadcasting not just football, but basketball and baseball, too. It’s not easy to be a “triple-threat” announcer.
Paul’s delivery is clear and measured. Listeners get an accurate verbal picture of what’s happening. And while it’s clear his heart is with the Bulldogs, he’s not a homer. He’ll get appropriately excited when something truly remarkable happens, but he doesn’t go “over the top” yelling and screaming, as some more annoying announcers do.
One example of his balance came in 2008, when Fresno State won the NCAA national baseball championship. I listened to many of the games during FSU’s championship run. Paul communicated genuine excitement, not hysterical boosterism.
During that season, I often chose listening to Paul’s broadcast of Fresno State over listening to San Francisco Giants. In fact, I still do, which is a high compliment, since I respect and appreciate the Giants play-by-play announcer, Jon Miller, as one of the best in the country.
Paul works well with color commentators. Sometimes it’s not easy, as when former coach Pat Hill gets excited. Paul has a good rhythm and with his fellow broadcasters.
I confess to having other reasons for being biased. Paul also is the voice of two other shows not related to sports: Hometown Heroes and The National Spelling Bee.
Hometown Heroes is a weekly syndicated show in which Paul interviews veterans, usually from World War II and the Korean War. He is adept at helping veterans tell their stories vividly, and his expressions of appreciation are sincere.
For the annual National Spelling Bee, televised on ESPN, Paul serves as color commentator for the finals. It’s an assignment for which he is well qualified, since was once a National Spelling Bee competitor. (Paul might be the only sports announcer in America familiar with the Sanskrit derivations of words.)
My appreciation of his talent increased earlier this year when I learned Paul had donated a kidney to a man 26 years older, a friend and member of his church. Not many people would do that.
Fresno is lucky to have Paul. I think he could easily move to a bigger market. But Paul is a dedicated family man who feels rooted in the Valley. And he thoroughly enjoys what he’s doing.
We in Los Banos are fortunate to be able to hear Paul, since we’re well within radio range of KFIG (940) and KMJ (580).
We Los Banosans are also blessed to know him as a native son, one of the best broadcasters and greatest guys we’ve known.
John Spevak is a resident of Los Banos; he wrote this for the Los Banos Enterprise. Email john.spevak@gmail.com.
Comments