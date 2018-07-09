Promise Program lets first-time students attend Merced College for free

College students and their families should check out a new equation for saving tuition dollars! Beginning on Aug. 13, Merced College will offer free tuition to first-time students who enroll in at least 12 units for Fall 2018 and Spring 2019 semesters through the Community College Promise program.
The formula goes like this: First time + full time = Free!
The Promise program is a boon for families that do not meet the criteria for “need based” tuition assistance of the past. Now, everyone can save hundreds of dollars each semester for students enrolled in at least 12 units. Additional programs, such as Educational Opportunity Programs, are available to families with financial need to help with books and transportation.
Qualifying first-time students include recently graduated high school seniors (whether or not they took Merced College classes while in high school), as well as anyone who never attended college. Persons returning to college after an extended period away might also qualify.
Though a student has to take only 12 units to qualify for the Promise progam, Merced College supports students taking 15 units each semester as part of the “15 to Finish” initiative. Students stay on track to finish their degree in just two years by taking 15 units a semester (or 30 in a year). Those interested in a four-year college degree can enroll in Merced College’s Associate Degree for Transfer programs which guarantee admission as a junior into California State University campuses.
Merced College’s Los Banos campus is home to a growing number of transfer degrees in fields such as Business Administration, Psychology and Administration of Justice.
Career-minded students are not left out. For example, the Los Banos Campus provides all the classes needed to gain admission to a registered nursing program.
Merced College is bringing a new Career-Technical Program to downtown Los Banos! Welding Technology is a full-time, one-semester, “fast-track” program preparing students for AWS Welder Certification. The first cohort begins Aug. 13, but only a couple of seats are still available.
How do potential students and families take advantage of the new Promise program? It’s as easy as 1-2-3!
1. Apply for Merced College
2. Complete the FAFSA (California residents) or CADA (students who are eligible for AB540 or AB2000) application.
3. Enroll in at least 12 units at Merced College.
Navigate to www.mccd.edu/getstarted/ to find out more about how to get started. If you need assistance, the Los Banos Campus has counselors and bilingual staff in admissions and financial aid to help answer your questions. Visit our campus at 22240 Highway 152 Monday through Thursday in the summertime (until Aug. 6).
To help students meet the challenges associated with a full class load, the Los Banos Campus rolled out a new Student Success Center where students can meet with a peer mentor, get one-on-one help with writing from an English professor or ask a math professor to explain difficult concepts. The Success Center provides an easy-going atmosphere to study with friends or use a computer to do online homework.
The Los Banos Campus Library, across the hall from the Success Center, provides a quiet place to focus for students who have busy home lives. Drop in during welcome week (Aug. 13-17) to enjoy a cup of coffee and become familiar with the area!
This fall, find all this and more at the Los Banos branch of Merced College. First-time students enrolled in 12 or more units can reach their personal and academic goals – for free!
Brenda Latham, Ph.D., is dean of the Merced College Los Banos campus.
