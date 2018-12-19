Tietjen sworn-in for first full term as head of Merced County education

Steve Tietjen this week took the oath of office for the second time to serve as Merced County’s Superintendent of Schools.
Three Merced County Board of Trustees - Dennis Hanks, Chris Chavez and Tom Bates - took the oath of office to serve on the county school board.
Merced County Judge Ronald Hansen administered the oath to all four elected officials on Monday.
Tietjen took over the Merced County Office of Education in 2016, replacing Steve Gomes, who retired. Prior to taking the county’s top job in local education, Tietjen, whose career spans nearly four decades, served for nearly a decade as the superintendent for the Los Banos Unified School District.
The county office runs educational programs throughout the county, employing about 1,300, according to a news release from the office.
On the school board, Hanks represents north Merced, Chavez represents the south and southeastern parts Merced, Le Grand and Planada, while Bates represents the western and southern parts of Merced County.
