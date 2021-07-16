Suspect, 32, arrested after short Los Banos pursuit, accused of having meth

A 32-year old male suspect led Merced County Sheriff Office Deputies on a short pursuit and was later apprehended and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Merced County Sheriff's Office

A 32-year old suspect was arrested after leading a Merced County Sheriff’s deputy on a short pursuit in Los Banos on Friday morning.

He also allegedly discarded a backpack that was retrieved and found to have cash and narcotics, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

The deputy tried to stop Chad Alves, 32, for excessive speed on a motorcycle in the area of Badger Flat Road and Highway 152 in Los Banos at 2 a.m.

Alves failed to pull over and led the deputy on a short pursuit. The deputy observed Alves throw a backpack onto the side of the road near the 23000 block of Henry Miller Road, according to a social media post by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Alves continued to flee from deputies until he dumped his bike in the 500 block of Cabernet Street and fled on foot. The suspect was located by Los Banos police, hiding in a backyard, and was taken into custody.

Deputies located the backpack and found a digital scale, a small amount of cash and a pound of methamphetamine inside.

Alves was booked into the Los Banos City Jail for possession of methamphetamine for sale, transportation of methamphetamine, felony evading, and several outstanding warrants.