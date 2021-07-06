Homicide victim found in Los Banos park field identified as 19-year-old man

A Merced County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. Merced Sun-Star file image. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a homicide victim located at a park in Los Banos as 19-year-old Lisandro Rosales Vargas of Los Banos, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

Los Banos police officers responded to a call of a deceased male at a park in the 1800 block of Scripps Drive at about 9:56 a.m. on Sunday, according to a Los Banos Police Department news release. Officers found the body along the southwest portion of a field.

According to police, officers had responded to a call of shots fired in the parking lot of the same park the night of July 3. While responding to the call, officers stopped a vehicle as the driver was traveling to Los Banos Memorial Hospital, according to a Los Banos Police Department news release.

Police said the male driver of the vehicle was found to have a gunshot wound to the body and was uncooperative with officers and was admitted to the hospital in stable condition.

Police have not released any additional details about the investigation at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective-Sgt. Jesse Ceja at 209-827-2507. Anonymous crime tips can be left for police by calling 209-827-2545. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Los Banos Police Department website, according to police.

Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement by contacting the Merced Area Crime Stoppers at 855-725-2420 or by visiting the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.