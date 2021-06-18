Crime

Merced County standoff ends with suspect’s arrest in Los Banos. S.W.AT. called to scene

Suspect Jerry Galindo Martinez, 36, of Los Banos, turns himself into officers after allegedly breaking into a Los Banos home on Friday, June 18, 2021.
Suspect Jerry Galindo Martinez, 36, of Los Banos, turns himself into officers after allegedly breaking into a Los Banos home on Friday, June 18, 2021. Los Banos Police Department Los Banos Police Department

A 36-year old Los Banos man turned himself into authorities after allegedly breaking into a Los Banos home with a handgun Friday night, according to police.

Officers responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of Jeffery Road at 3:43 p.m. when a female caller reported her ex-boyfriend Jerry Galindo Martinez of Los Banos, was trying to break into her home with a firearm, according to a news release by the Los Banos Police Department.

Officers were already searching for Martinez regarding a separate criminal threats case which was reported the prior evening.

Officers arrived and located Martinez’s vehicle parked in front of a residence in the 1600 block of Canal Farm Lane. An elderly woman walked out of the residence and told police an unknown man was inside her home.

Officers set up a perimeter around the home and used the public address system to call the suspect out of the residence.

About an hour later, detectives obtained a search warrant and requested assistance from the Merced County Sheriff’s S.W.A.T. Team.

S.W.A.T. team members used a specialized robot to search inside the residence and call Martinez out of the house.

Martinez voluntarily walked out and turned himself in at approximately 8:15 p.m. and he was placed under arrest.

The home was searched and officers located a replica handgun.

Martinez was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Los Banos Police Department Jail, with a bail set at $50,000.

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service