Man, 36, arrested, shocked with Taser after allegedly stabbing parents in Los Banos

A Los Banos Police vehicle. Merced Sun-Star file image.

A 36-year-old man was arrested as a suspect after his parents were stabbed late Saturday in Los Banos.

Just after 11 p.m. officers responded to a call regarding the stabbing at a residence in the 2000 block of Genoa Court, according to a Los Banos Police Department news release.

The father reported to police that his son, identified as Lawrence Smith Jr., had stabbed he and his wife and was still inside the home. Four officers arrived on scene and forced entry into the home after hearing the male victim calling out for help.

Once the officers were inside they home, they encountered Smith Jr.,who was standing in a hallway and armed with a large knife, police said.

Authorities said Smith Jr. did not comply with the officers orders to drop the knife and as he approached the officers, he was shocked with a Taser and taken into custody.

According to Cmdr. Ray Reyna, the 63-year-old father was located inside the home suffering from multiple stab wounds to his lower body. The 61-year-old mother was located in a bedroom of the home suffering from major stab wounds to her upper body, according to police.

Both victims were flown to a Modesto area hospital for treatment of their injuries. According to police, the father was released from the hospital later that day and the mother remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Smith Jr. was booked into the Los Banos Police Department Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, according to police. No officers were injured during the incident.

According to Merced County Jail records, Smith Jr. remains in custody on $530,000 bond.