Crime
Los Banos police seek suspect accused of armed robbery at 7-Eleven
Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a Los Banos armed robbery suspect.
Officers responded at about 6:22 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, to the 7-Eleven store in the 600 block West Pacheco Boulevard for a report of an armed robbery, according to Los Banos police Cmdr. Ray Reyna.
The suspect, described as being about 5-feet-8 inches tall with a thin build, entered the business with a handgun and robbed the store of cash before leaving on foot, according to a Los Banos Police Department news release.
Police said no injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Banos Police Department at 209-827-7070 or Detective Todd Carter at 209-827-2531.
