Gustine man arrested over concealed handgun after traffic stop in Los Banos, police say

A traffic stop led to the arrest of a 28-year-old Gustine man on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm Monday night in Los Banos, according to police.

A sergeant stopped a vehicle after watching it run a stop sign at a high speed and after noticing the vehicle was driving without rear tail lights, police said. The 2017 Honda was stopped in the 1100 block of Laurelwood Drive.

The driver, Jose Hernandez of Gustine, informed the sergeant that he had a loaded firearm in the vehicle, according to police. The handgun was found under the front passenger seat.

Hernandez was placed under arrest and booked into the Los Banos Police Department Jail on charges of possessing a concealed firearm within a vehicle and possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle.