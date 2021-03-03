39-year-old man killed in Los Banos shooting homicide, police say

A Los Banos Police vehicle. Merced Sun-Star file image.

This story has been updated:

A 39-year-old Los Banos man is dead following a shooting in Los Banos, according to authorities.

At about 12:24 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 700 block of Iowa Avenue for a report of a shooting and disturbance, according to a Los Banos Police Department news release.

According to Los Banos Police Cmdr. Ray Reyna, officers arrived and found the victim unresponsive with at least one gunshot wound. Responding medical personnel declared the man dead at the scene.

Reyna said officers located shell casings in the roadway and no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the shooting to contact Detective -Sgt. Jesse Ceja at 209-827-2507 or Detective Luis Beltran at 209-827-2536.

Anonymous crime tips can be left by calling 209-827-2545 or by accessing the Los Banos Police Department website and clicking on “Report Criminal Activity Anonymously”, according to police.

Tips can also be submitted by contacting the Merced Area Crime Stoppers by calling 855-725-2420 or by visiting the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.