Crime
Parolee with loaded firearm arrested after traffic stop in Los Banos, police say
A traffic stop led to the arrest of a felon in the possession of a firearm in Los Banos on Thursday evening, according to the Los Banos Police Department.
Officers stopped a Chevrolet Silverado in the 500 block of Elmwood Drive after noticing the vehicle didn’t have a front license plate. Police discovered driver Sesar David Garcia, 32, of Hollister, was on parole.
A search of the vehicle revealed a concealed handgun that was loaded in the headboard of the vehicle. The handgun was reported stolen out of Arizona.
Garcia was booked into the Los Banos Police Department Jail on suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of a concealed firearm, possession of a concealed stolen firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, and parole violation.
The adult passenger that was also in the vehicle was released.
