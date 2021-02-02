Adult, two teens arrested in Los Banos after report of armed robbery, police say

A Los Banos Police vehicle. Merced Sun-Star file image.

A Los Banos man and two teenagers were arrested after a reported armed robbery in Los Banos.

At about 5 p.m. Monday, a Los Banos police officer on patrol in the area of 5th and I streets, was flagged down by a man reporting an armed robbery, according to a Los Banos Police Department news release.

Police said the man told police he was robbed at gunpoint in the 400 block of I Street north alley. Police said the robbery suspects, 21-year-old Johnny Trevino, a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old female, were last observed running into a residence in the 400 block of I Street.

According to police, officers sent up a perimeter around the residence and several attempts were made to call the suspects out of the home. After about one hour, all three of the suspects exited the home and surrendered to police.

During a search of the home, officers located a replica firearm which is believed to have been used in the robbery, along with a knife, according to police. Officers also recovered the victim’s property inside the home.

Police said the alleged victim was not injured.

Trevino was arrested and booked into the Los Banos Police Department jail and both juveniles were booked into the Merced County Juvenile Hall. All three suspects were booked on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime, according to police.

Anyone with information can contact the Los Banos Police Department to leave a crime tip by calling 209-827-2545 or by accessing the police department’s website and click on “report graffiti and other crime” at the bottom of the contact page, according to police.

Tips can also be left by contacting the Merced Area Crime Stoppers at 855-725-2420 or by visiting the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.