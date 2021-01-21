Shooting outside Los Banos Home Depot injures man, one person in custody

A Los Banos Police vehicle. Merced Sun-Star file image.

Los Banos Police are investigating and early morning Thursday shooting that injured one person in the parking lot of Home Depot.

Cmdr. Ray Reyna said officers responded at 5:34 a.m. to the parking lot located in the 1900 block of East Pacheco Boulevard to investigate.

A woman is in custody and a man who was shot was taken to a hospital. He was last known to be in stable condition.

According to Reyna, it appears there was a dispute between the two that led up to the incident. Police said the two people involved appear to know each other, but their relationship is unclear at this time.

Police did not release the names or ages of those involved.

According to Reyna, the shooting occurred outside the store and there were no additional reports of injuries from the shooting.

The incident appears to be isolated and is not believed to be gang related, according to a Los Banos Police Department social media post. Police said the business is open to the public.