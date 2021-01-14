Crime

Los Banos man arrested after pointing gun at woman and her 2 daughters, police say

A Los Banos man was arrested after reportedly pointing a firearm at a mother and her two daughters on Thursday evening in Los Banos, according to police.

Police received a call at about 5:16 p.m. of a man with a firearm in the area of Ninth Street and I Street in Los Banos, according to a social media post by the Los Banos Police Department. The woman who called said a man approached her and her two young daughters and pointed a gun at them.

The suspect was described as wearing black clothing and a mask, and was carrying a backpack.

According to police, the victim was able to keep an eye on the suspect from a safe distance and relayed her location to the 911 dispatcher.

Officers arrived and found the suspect, identified as Omar Corro Hernandez of Los Banos, attempting to hide behind a vehicle in the south alley in the 500 Block of I Street.

As officers approached Hernandez, they could see a firearm inside of his open backpack and he was quickly detained.

Officers also found an unloaded rifle and ammunition in Hernandez’s backpack. A records check confirmed Hernandez is a convicted felon on Merced County probation.

The victims were not hurt.

Hernandez, 19, was booked into the Los Banos Police Department Jail and charged with felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, brandishing a weapon and violation of probation conditions. Hernandez’s bail was set at $255,000, according to jail records.

