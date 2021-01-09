Crime
Traffic stop leads to firearm, narcotics arrest in Los Banos, police say
A traffic stop turned into firearm arrest in Los Banos on Wednesday night, according to the Los Banos Police Department.
Members of the Los Banos Police Department Gang Unit stopped a Toyota Camry for traffic violations in the 1400 block of Pintail Circle at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
The officers learned that the driver Michael Mena, 38, and the passenger Debbie Tevis, 38, were both were on probation in Merced County..
While searching the vehicle, officers located a loaded concealed handgun and suspected narcotics.
Both Mena and Tevis were placed under arrest and booked into the Los Banos Police Department Jail.
