Merced County coroner identifies 51-year-old woman in Los Banos homicide case

A woman whose body was found in a Los Banos alley earlier this month has been identified by the Merced County coroner as Angie Hernandez, 51.

On Dec. 14, Los Banos police officers responded to the area of 4th and I streets at 5:52 a.m. after a 911 caller reported a female acquaintance not breathing. Officers located Hernandez in an alley and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 12:23 p.m. the same day, officers located and arrested suspect Sergio Jacquez, 37, in connection with Hernandez’s death. According to police, Jacquez and Hernandez were involved in a romantic relationship and had been living together in an encampment behind a local church.

Jacquez was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of first degree murder. He remains in custody without bond.