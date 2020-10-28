Los Banos suspect wanted for firing shots arrested in Amador County after pursuit

A Los Banos Police vehicle. Merced Sun-Star file image.

A man suspected of being involved in a Los Banos shots fired incident was arrested by Amador County Sheriff’s Deputies Tuesday, according to authorities.

Officers responded at about 12:28 a.m. on Oct. 5 after shots were fired in the 2100 block of Park Crest Drive, according to a Los Banos Police Cmdr. Jason Hedden.

No shooting victim was located but police learned that a residence in the area where one of the suspects resided.

During an investigation, authorities identified Jesse Ernesto Cota, 40, as the person suspected of being responsible for firing the shots, according to police.

Another man, Juan Gabriel Bueno, 42, of Los Banos, was suspected of assisting Cota by destroying evidence, according to a Los Banos Police Department news release.

The Los Banos Police Department Gang Unit served a search warrant at the home of Bueno at about 9 a.m. on Oct. 15 in the 2100 block of Park Crest Drive. Bueno was arrested and charged with destruction of evidence, police said.

A warrant was issued for Cota’s arrest on Oct. 16. The Los Banos Police Department worked with the Amador County Sheriff’s Office to arrest Cota on Tuesday outside of a casino in Jackson, Calif., according Hedden.

Cota led deputies on a high-speed pursuit over several miles before eventually stopping and surrendering to deputies, according to the release.

Los Banos Police Department detectives and gang unit officers met with Amador County Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday night and took Cota into custody.

Cota was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling or occupied motor vehicle, possession of controlled substance while possessing loaded firearm and infliction corporal injury on spouse or cohabitant.