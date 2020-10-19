Los Banos man gunned down in his garage, police say. Investigators seek video surveillance

A man is dead following a Sunday night shooting in Los Banos, according to authorities.

Officers responded about 9:55 p.m. for a report of shooting in the 400 block of Park Warren Drive, according to a Los Banos Police Department news release.

Police said arriving officers found a 34-year-old man suffering from two gunshot wounds to his upper body. Authorities said they learned that the man was inside his garage with the door open prior to the shooting.

According to police, a vehicle of unknown make or model pulled into the driveway where at least one person got out and shot at the victim, then got back in the vehicle and drove off.

According to Deputy Daryl Allen, the Merced County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Rafael Zapien, who died of his injuries at a Modesto-area hospital Monday morning. Detectives are investigating the shooting and reviewing evidence as well as speaking with witnesses.

Police said the shooting appears to be gang-motivated and the Los Banos Police Department gang unit is working with detectives to track down leads as well as establish a timeline of events.

Police ask anyone with information, including anyone with home video surveillance from the surrounding area that may be useful, to contact Detective-Sgt. Jesse Ceja at 209-827-7070 ext. 2507.

Anonymous crime tips can be left for police by calling 209-827-2545 or by going to the Los Banos Police Department website by clicking on “report graffiti and other crime” at the bottom of the contact page, according to police.

Crime tips can also be left by calling the Merced Area Crime Stoppers at 855-725-2420 or by visiting the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.