Man found with Los Banos school property arrested, police say

Authorities have arrested a man suspected of stealing items from a local school.

Just before 5 a.m., Monday, dispatchers received a call about an alarm sounding at Los Banos Elementary, 1260 7th Street, according to a Los Banos Police Department news release.

Police said the alarm company believed an individual was on the school’s campus and provided authorities with a description of the person’s clothing.

An arriving officer located a man walking in the area who matched the description given by the alarm company. Police said the person was identified as Carlos Olguin, 36, of Los Banos.

During an investigation, the officer reportedly located about 10 of what police described as tablet-type devices that belonged to the school, in Olguin’s possession.

Olguin was arrested on suspicion of theft, possession of burglary tools and trespassing, according to police.