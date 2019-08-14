One person killed, one man arrested after alleged DUI crash in Merced County

Jose Alfonso Nery, a 47-year-old El Centro resident, was booked into the Merced County Main Jail Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, on $260,000 bond on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and felony DUI, according to Merced County jail records. Courtesy Merced County Sheriff's Office

One person died and a driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a fatal big rig vs. truck collision on Highway 152 in Los Banos on Tuesday night, according to the Los Banos Police Department.

Police identified the suspect as Jose Alfonso Nery, 47, of El Centro.

Police were called out to the scene of the collision in the area of Pacheco Boulevard and Ward Road, Los Banos Police Cmdr. Ray Reyna said.

The crash happened after a 2013 Tacoma, driven by Nery, was pulling out of a hotel parking lot onto Pacheco Boulevard, according to Cmdr. Ray Reyna.

The Tacoma pulled in front of the big rig, which was traveling on Pacheco Boulevard, leading to the collision. Nery’s male passenger was killed in the crash.

Nery, who complained of back pain, was booked into the Merced County Main Jail early Wednesday on $260,000 bond on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and felony DUI.