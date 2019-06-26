Body found in Merced County canal, sheriff’s deputies say

What to do if you find a body If you come across a body, here's what you should do. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you come across a body, here's what you should do.

Merced County Sheriff’s Office detectives and water rescue officials found a body in a canal in Los Banos.

The body was spotted by workers who reported it around 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Delta Mendota Canal, near Mercey Springs Road, Merced County Sheriff’s Deputy Daryl Allen said, adding the death was being investigated as a suspicious death.

The sheriff’s dive team was in the process of recovering the body Wednesday morning, Allen said.

Additional details weren’t available.