Merced County man arrested in identity theft case, police say. Have you been a victim?

A Merced County man landed behind bars this week after police in Los Banos said they found stolen mail and other information in connection with an identity theft investigation.





Los Banos police detectives arrested 46-year-old Samuel Foster of Los Banos in the 1500 block of Place Road at about 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Authorities said the arrest occurred as detectives were completing a follow-up investigation into an identity theft case.





Samuel Foster, 46, of Los Banos. Photo courtesy of the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, Foster was found to be in possession of what detectives believed to be several items of stolen mail and personal information.





Foster was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant and booked into the Los Banos Police Department jail facility.





Police said Foster is expected to face additional charges of unlawful possession of personal information, forgery and possession of stolen property.





Detectives are reaching out to several Los Banos area residents whose mail was found in Foster’s possession.





Police encourage anyone who believes they have been a victim of mail theft to monitor credit information and to consider enabling a credit fraud alert on accounts.





Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact Detective-Sgt. Justin Melden at 209-827-7070, ext. 2509.



