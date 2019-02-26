Attempted package theft caught on camera in Merced County

A man was caught on video attempting to steal packages from a Los Banos home, according to a Los Banos Police Department Facebook post.
Police said a man is seen on video attempting to steal packages from the front porch of from a home in the 300 block of Foxmeadow Way at about 4 p.m. on Monday.
The homeowner captured video of the attempted theft and confronted the man outside the home. Police said and the man fled the area on a bicycle before police arrived.
Police describe the suspect as a male last seen wearing a gray and white hooded sweatshirt and jeans.
According to police, some ways to prevent these thefts from happening include installing security cameras, coordinating with your neighbors, tracking the package and requiring a signature.
Police also suggest requesting a mail hold when out of town, have packages delivered to your place of work and use a drop off location for packages that need to be picked up by a mail carrier.
Anyone with information on this crime can contact the Los Banos Police Department and Officer Danny O’day at 209-827-7070.
