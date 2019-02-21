Guns, cocaine, Ecstasy seized in Merced County home. One man was arrested, police say

A Los Banos man was arrested this week after police found numerous firearms along with cocaine, marijuana and Ecstasy, which police said were packaged for sale.
Los Banos police said 32-year-old Michael Espinoza was arrested at about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, when police detectives and Merced Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team officers served a search warrant at a home in the 800 block of Nevada Avenue.
During the search, authorities found an AR-15 and a .308 rifle, as well as multiple handguns. Some of the weapons inside the home had been modified allowing them to fire as fully automatic weapons, according to the news release.
Police said detectives also found an elaborate drug sales operation inside the home that included prepackaged cocaine, marijuana and Ecstasy, all packaged for sale.
Police said Espinoza has been charged with ten felony crimes including felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, felon in possession of an assault weapon, possession of classified controlled substances, possession of large capacity magazines, possession of cocaine, possession of metal knuckles and child endangerment.
Espinoza remains in custody at the Merced County Jail without bail.
