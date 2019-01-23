Two men injured in Los Banos shooting

The Los Banos Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred over the weekend which sent two men to the hospital.
Los Banos Detective-Sgt. Justin Melden on Wednesday said one of the two adult male victims was treated and released from the hospital while the other victim remains in critical condition.
Melden said officers responded to the call around 12:34 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of I Street.
Authorities believe there were three individuals involved in the shooting which may be gang related, Melden said. Authorities do not suspect the two victims of having gang affiliations.
Police said the shooting is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective-Sgt. Justin Melden at 209-827-2509.
