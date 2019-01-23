Crime

Police seeking three suspects accused of invading home at gunpoint in Merced County

By Vikaas Shanker

January 23, 2019 11:34 AM

Los Banos police are asking residents for any information that could lead to the capture of three suspects who remain at large after a recent home-invasion robbery.

Authorities also are advising caution if anyone encounters the suspects, identified by police as 30-year-old Jose Manuel Morales, 24-year-old Josue Zavala and 26-year-old Anthony Alarcon.

“These guys are considered armed and dangerous,” Los Banos Police Cmdr. Jason Hedden said. “They’ve demonstrated a willingness to use a firearm in the commission of a felony.”

Police say the three suspects reportedly entered a home at around 2 a.m. Jan. 11 in the 400 block of West K Street, holding two adults and a teenage boy at gunpoint.

The suspects are believed to have ordered the adults into a bedroom where they forced the residents to hand over cash and a firearm. The suspects were familiar with the victims, Hedden said.

Los Banos police, with the help of the Merced County sheriff’s SWAT team, served a search warrant last week at a home in the 15000 block of Badger Flat Road in connection with the armed-robbery investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Sean Bayard at 209-827-7070. Anonymous tips can be sent by calling the same number and entering extension “288.”

The Merced Area Crime Stoppers can be reached at 855-725-2420, or at www.mercedareacrimestoppers.org.

