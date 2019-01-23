Police seeking three suspects accused of invading home at gunpoint in Merced County

Los Banos police are asking residents for any information that could lead to the capture of three suspects who remain at large after a recent home-invasion robbery.
Authorities also are advising caution if anyone encounters the suspects, identified by police as 30-year-old Jose Manuel Morales, 24-year-old Josue Zavala and 26-year-old Anthony Alarcon.
“These guys are considered armed and dangerous,” Los Banos Police Cmdr. Jason Hedden said. “They’ve demonstrated a willingness to use a firearm in the commission of a felony.”
Police say the three suspects reportedly entered a home at around 2 a.m. Jan. 11 in the 400 block of West K Street, holding two adults and a teenage boy at gunpoint.
The suspects are believed to have ordered the adults into a bedroom where they forced the residents to hand over cash and a firearm. The suspects were familiar with the victims, Hedden said.
Los Banos police, with the help of the Merced County sheriff’s SWAT team, served a search warrant last week at a home in the 15000 block of Badger Flat Road in connection with the armed-robbery investigation.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Sean Bayard at 209-827-7070. Anonymous tips can be sent by calling the same number and entering extension “288.”
The Merced Area Crime Stoppers can be reached at 855-725-2420, or at www.mercedareacrimestoppers.org.
