Los Banos police serve warrant in home invasion case, three suspects still at large

Los Banos police reported serving a search warrant Friday on a Badger Flat Road home in connection with a Jan. 11 home invasion.
Although detectives reported finding a firearm, ammunition and a “large amount” of methamphetamine, the suspects remain at large.
They’ve been identified as Los Banos residents Jose Manuel Morales, 30, 24-year-old Josue Zavala and 26-year-old Anthony Alarcon, according to a police news release.
Los Banos detectives connected the suspects and a vehicle used in the crime to the home in the 15000 block of Badger Flat Road, between Pacheco Boulevard and H Street, officials said.
Police and the Merced County Sheriff’s SWAT team arrived at the home at about 6 a.m. Friday, and had the residence surrounded much of the day, Los Banos Police Cmdr. Jason Hedden said.
The sheriff’s SWAT team was called to serve the search warrant because weapons were believed to be in the residence.
The home invasion was reported 2 a.m. Jan. 11, in the 400 block of West K St. During the home invasion, three armed men reportedly entered the home and held two adults and a teenage boy at gunpoint.
The suspects allegedly ordered the adults into a bedroom and forced them to hand over cash and a firearm kept in the home. The suspects were familiar with the victims, Hedden said.
Anyone with information on the suspects or incident can contact Los Banos Detective Sean Bayard at 209-827-7070.
Anonymous tips can be sent by calling that number and entering extension “288.” Tipsters also can contact the Merced Area Crime Stoppers at 855-725-2420 or at www.mercedareacrimestoppers.org.
