Los Banos, Merced County cops surround location of alleged home invasion suspects

By Vikaas Shanker

January 18, 2019 11:32 AM

Los Banos police and Merced County Sheriff’s deputies serve warrants at a Los Banos home on Badger Flat Road on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, in connection with a home invasion that occurred a week prior.
Armed suspects of a Jan. 11 home invasion in Los Banos were tracked to a residence on Badger Flat Road, where Los Banos police and the Merced County Sheriff’s SWAT team were serving a warrant Friday morning, according to law enforcement.

The home, located on Badger Flat Road between Pacheco Boulevard and H Street, had been surrounded by officers and deputies since 6 a.m. Friday, Los Banos Police Cmdr. Jason Hedden said, adding authorities have detained a few people.

“We’re still out here on an active scene,” Hedden said in a Friday morning interview. “Because weapons are believed to be involved, we have the assistance of the Merced County SWAT in abundance of caution.”

Police have been tight-lipped about details of last week’s home invasion because they didn’t want to compromise the investigation, Hedden said, only noting that the suspects and victims in the alleged crime were familiar with each other.

This story will be updated.

