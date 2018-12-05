He was driving drunk with a stolen gun, Gustine police say

A Gustine man has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and other allegations after police found a firearm in the car, according to authorities.
Gustine Police said 28-year-old Richard Sicairos was arrested after Officer Adam Hall spotted a gold colored Chevrolet SUV stopped in the northbound traffic lane in the 500 block of 6th Street at around 8:14 p.m. on Nov. 30.
Hall contacted the driver to see if assistance was needed. The vehicle’s engine was still running and the officer smelled a strong odor of alcohol and the driver appeared intoxicated, according to the news release.
Authorities said Sicairos agreed to a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
During the stop, police discovered what they describe as an unloaded “1911-style handgun” under the front passenger seat of Sicairos’ vehicle. According to authorities, the firearm had been reported stolen out of Stanislaus County.
Police said Sicairos was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license for DUI, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle and felon in possession of a firearm. His bail has been set at $123,000, according to authorities.
Comments