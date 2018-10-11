Teenager arrested in connection with Los Banos liquor store burglary, police say

A 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection with a burglary at a Los Banos liquor store, police said Thursday
The teenager was taken into custody without incident, after detectives used information received through a tip, to track the suspect to a home in the 900 block of Miller Lane, Cmdr. Jason Hedden said Thursday.
A person was captured on video surveillance footage breaking into a liquor store in the 300 block of West Pacheco Boulevard on Oct. 6.
According to Hedden, the thief entered the store after breaking a front glass door and stole several bottles of high-end liquor before fleeing the scene to what police believe was a waiting vehicle.
