Los Banos police seek public’s help identifying burglary suspect

Los Banos Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who authorities say broke into a Los Banos business on Oct. 6, according to a news release.
Officers responded to a commercial burglary at a business in the 300 block of West Pacheco Boulevard on Oct. 6. Authorities say officers reviewed surveillance footage and observed a suspect believed to be a Hispanic male, break the front glass door to the business. The suspect then entered the business and stole several items before fleeing the scene, according to police.
Los Banos Police ask that anyone with information on the case or the suspect’s identity to contact Detective Richard Mancera at (209) 827-7070 ext. 0.
