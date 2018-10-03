Two arrested in arson case at Los Banos High School, police say

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection a suspected arson fire last week at Los Banos High School.
The fire was reported early Sept. 27 by maintenance staff at the school. The fire happened after school hours when students and staff were not on campus., police said in a news release.
Los Banos police identified the suspects as a 16-year-old Los Banos High School student and 18-year-old Jose Cano, a former student. Both were arrested and charged in connection with the arson which
Los Banos detectives located evidence of arson and launched an investigation after maintenance staff discovered an issue with the school’s electrical system and found the roof was burned along with evidence that the fire was set intentionally, according to the news release.
Police say the fire quickly extinguished itself and caused damage to the roof of the building and an air conditioning unit.
Cano remains in custody at the John Latoracca Correctional Center on $105,000 bail, according to authorities.
