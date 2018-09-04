Two shot in string of attacks in Dos Palos that may be gang-related, police say

Police are asking residents for any information about a string of shootings that hit Dos Palos last week.
Three separate shootings last week injured two people, Dos Palos Police Chief Rich McEachin said.
The first shooting occurred in the early morning of Wednesday, McEachin said. A suspect reportedly shot several rounds into the Dos Palos Motel on Blossom Street.
No one was injured during that incident, McEachin said.
Just before midnight the next day, another shooting occurred at the Dos Palos Motel, McEachin said. This time, a man in his 40s or 50s who was staying at the apartment complex was shot four times.
The man was transported to a Modesto area hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released, McEachin said, adding police believe the two shootings may be connected and gang-motivated.
The third shooting was reported at 8:50 p.m. Saturday, in the downtown Dos Palos area near the intersection of Blossom Street and Center Avenue, McEachin said. A man was critically shot in the back and taken to an unspecified hospital.
An update on the man’s condition wasn’t available Tuesday, McEachin said.
The chief said it wasn’t clear if the downtown shooting was related to the others, or if it was gang-motivated.
The identities of the victims in the shootings weren’t being released due to the nature of the investigation, McEachin said.
The chief said he was aware the city has had small clusters of possibly gang-related shootings in the past.
“But this is the first time a rash like this has happened since I’ve been here,” said McEachin, who was sworn in as the chief of police in January.
No arrests have been made and authorities don’t have any known suspects, McEachin said.
McEachin is asking the public to come forward with any information on the shootings by calling 209-392-2176.
