Shattered windshield stop on I-5 leads to discovery of crystal meth, CHP says

A routine traffic stop to investigate a cracked windshield led California Highway Patrol officers to discover a pound of crystal methamphetamine in the car’s trunk, the CHP reported.
“Aside from safety reasons, here is another reason your vehicle should be mechanically sound,” the CHP said in a news release posted on Facebook.
A CHP officer stopped a 2010 Toyota Corolla at about 11:50 a.m. Thursday on northbound Interstate 5, south of Nees Avenue, for a shattered windshield, officers said.
While talking with the driver, the officer suspected criminal activity, the release states.
CHP K9 Officer Beny was called to the scene to sniff the rear of the Corolla, according to the release. Beny alerted officers to the odor of narcotics.
During a probable cause search, about one pound of crystal methamphetamine was found in the trunk, the release states.
The driver was booked into the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office main jail, according to the release.
The news release didn’t identify the driver, and the driver’s identity wasn’t available Friday.
