Police ask public for help, video after multiple cars shot by BB gun in Los Banos

Windows of at least 10 cars were damaged in Los Banos by an apparent BB gun shooting early Sunday morning, police said.
The cars were located between the 200 and 500 blocks of Birchwood Avenue, the 500 block of Cabernet Avenue and the 500 block of Hardwood Court, according to a news release. Video surveillance reportedly depicted two males running in the 400 block of Birchwood Avenue with what could be a BB gun.
Los Banos police are asking residents in these locations to check their home surveillance systems for video footage between the hours of 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday for any sign of suspects.
Anyone can leave anonymous tips by calling 209-827-7070, extension 288. Anonymous tips also can be left at the police department’s webpage, or by contacting the Merced Area Crime Stoppers at 855-725-2420.
