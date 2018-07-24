This car was reportedly shot with a suspected BB gun the early morning of Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Los Banos. At least 10 cars in several neighborhoods were damaged, police said, asking residents to look at their surveillance videos for any clues on the crime.
This car was reportedly shot with a suspected BB gun the early morning of Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Los Banos. At least 10 cars in several neighborhoods were damaged, police said, asking residents to look at their surveillance videos for any clues on the crime. Courtesy Los Banos Police Department
Police ask public for help, video after multiple cars shot by BB gun in Los Banos

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@mercedsunstar.com

July 24, 2018 01:42 PM

Windows of at least 10 cars were damaged in Los Banos by an apparent BB gun shooting early Sunday morning, police said.

The cars were located between the 200 and 500 blocks of Birchwood Avenue, the 500 block of Cabernet Avenue and the 500 block of Hardwood Court, according to a news release. Video surveillance reportedly depicted two males running in the 400 block of Birchwood Avenue with what could be a BB gun.

Los Banos police are asking residents in these locations to check their home surveillance systems for video footage between the hours of 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday for any sign of suspects.

Anyone can leave anonymous tips by calling 209-827-7070, extension 288. Anonymous tips also can be left at the police department’s webpage, or by contacting the Merced Area Crime Stoppers at 855-725-2420.

